The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) held its third quarterly board of directors meeting for 2023 where the board reviewed the results achieved since the beginning of this year in accordance with the key performance indicators.

During the meeting, Tamkeen’s chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa reiterated Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to realising the vision of His Majesty King Hamad in making Bahrainis the first choice of employment in the labour market, in addition to the efforts of all the government stakeholders under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, collectively working as Team Bahrain to foster an environment that supports training and development for Bahrainis, thus enabling them to enter the labour market, access quality job opportunities and pursue entrepreneurship.

Shaikh Mohammed added that work is currently underway in co-ordination with the relevant government entities to introduce enhanced programmes to support Bahrainis in the labour market.

He highlighted that the direction of the enhanced programmes discussed during the meeting further emphasise Tamkeen’s pivotal role in affirming the positioning of the national workforce as the first choice of employment in the labour market and additionally enhancing their competitiveness locally and internationally.

During the meeting, the board reviewed updates about the programmes and initiatives planned for the upcoming period which aim to support employment and career development for Bahrainis.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez highlighted that Tamkeen supported more than 7,700 employment opportunities and more than 7,100 training opportunities through various programmes and initiatives within the current year, and over 4,000 enterprises through various programmes.

These efforts place the organisation on track towards achieving its key performance indicators set for this year.

As part of ongoing training partnerships aimed at human capital development, Tamkeen also facilitated over 1,500 training opportunities in various fields including information technology, software engineering, data science, iOS applications development, 3D animation, game development and more.

These training programmes achieved high success rates for graduates with 65 per cent being either employed, promoted, or have start their own businesses as a result of completion.