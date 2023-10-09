INTERIOR Minister and Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT) chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa will inaugurate the 10th Bahrain International eGovernment Forum tomorrow. He will also announce the names of winning entities and individuals competing in the eGovernment Excellence Award, now in its 12th edition.

He will also inaugurate the first edition of COMEX Bahrain, held in parallel with the Forum and organised by OITE Exhibitions. The two events, taking place at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, ends on Wednesday.

The forum is expected to be attended by ministers, dignitaries, representatives from the public and private sectors, tech leaders and enthusiasts, academia, and civil society organisations. A select group of world-renowned ICT and artificial intelligence (AI) experts are also set to take part.

Sessions will be held tomorrow and Tuesday with workshops on Wednesday. The forum will explore a diverse range of topics, including AI’s impact on social networks, AI’s impact on skills, the future of AI, the pivotal role of AI in the digital transformation of government services, outlining a roadmap for Bahrain’s AI journey, exploring how AI can advance the world, and AI implementation and challenges.

Distinguished speakers include Nina Schick, a globally recognised author, entrepreneur, and GenAI adviser from the UK, renowned for her book Deepfakes; Jennifer Vessels, the CEO of US-based Next Step and a forward-thinking innovator who spearheaded global transformation programmes for major organisations; Todd Schweitzer, the founder and CEO of Singapore-based Brankas, a global open FinTech provider; Paul Kelly, CEO of Sila insights, Dubai; Olga Parra, Principal – Data & AI Segment leader at IBM Middle East and Africa; Dr Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, principal researcher in Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and a governing board member of the UAE Robotics and Automation Society; Pilar de Miguel, executive partner at Garter, UAE; Ali Alasiri, CEO of Meila Digital; and others.

Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance will hold a workshop on the final day for those interested in learning about AI advancements. It will provide an overview of the ethical and privacy considerations of building AI models that are free from bias and bridge the innovations gap.

The forum is organised by the iGA.