Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Stable rents to limit ri...
INFLATION

Stable rents to limit rise in Qatar's inflation: Oxford Economics

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Headline inflation rose to 1.7% in December last year

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 8, 2024
QATARINFLATION
PHOTO
Stable rents will limit the rise in inflation in Qatar, Oxford Economics said as the researcher projects the country's inflation to slow to average 2.6% in 2024.

Headline inflation rose to 1.7% in December last year, “defying” what Oxford Economics said of “expectations of a slowdown”, from 1.3% in November 2023.

Prices rose 0.9% month-on-month, the third highest monthly increase last year.

The key drivers behind the monthly rise were the food category and prices of recreation and culture, but clothing prices also surged. Housing, which has the largest share in the CPI basket were stable, leaving prices 2.9% lower than in the same month the year before. “This supportive base effect will continue in the coming months. Overall, inflation averaged 3% in 2023, slightly higher than the 2.9% we projected, but will slow to average 2.6% this year,” Oxford Economics noted.

After inflation turned negative in 2020, it climbed to 2.3% in 2021 and 5% in 2022 amid rising global food and energy prices and increasing demand in the runup to the World Cup.

In its latest country update, Oxford Economics said, “We now forecast average inflation at 2.6% in 2024, up from 2.2% in our previous projection, after it averaged 3% last year.

“Inflation was higher than we expected in December at 1.7%, pushed up by food, recreation and culture, and communication prices. We see no implications of this modestly higher inflation forecast for Qatar's monetary policy. Our revised baseline assumes the central bank will follow the US Federal Reserve in lowering rates once per quarter, starting in May.”

The researcher's updated baseline assumes interest rates will stay at 6% until May, when Qatar Central Bank starts to gradually loosen policy.

High borrowing costs will continue to undermine non-energy growth, notwithstanding supportive energy and fiscal trends.

Banks in Qatar, the researcher noted, “have been resilient and are well-capitalised and profitable, with low levels of non-performing loans.”

Due to improved domestic liquidity, banks' reliance on foreign funding has relaxed but is still high.

Qatar has passed various reforms to attract foreign capital, but diversification efforts across the region suggest competition, with all GCC countries trying to tap into a similar pool of resources and demand, Oxford Economics noted.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

REAL ESTATE

Qatar: Realty deals worth $1.16bln inked in Q1 2024

Qatar: Realty deals worth $1.16bln inked in Q1 2024
Qatar: Realty deals worth $1.16bln inked in Q1 2024
TRANSPORT

Qatar: Lusail Tram service expanded; Pink, Orange lines operational

Qatar: Lusail Tram service expanded; Pink, Orange lines operational
Qatar: Lusail Tram service expanded; Pink, Orange lines operational
TRUCE

Hamas says Gaza truce talks remain deadlocked despite reports of progress

Hamas says Gaza truce talks remain deadlocked despite reports of progress
Hamas says Gaza truce talks remain deadlocked despite reports of progress
HEALTH

UAE entrepreneur offers free surgeries for children from conflict zones

UAE entrepreneur offers free surgeries for children from conflict zones
UAE entrepreneur offers free surgeries for children from conflict zones
TRUCE

No progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks, says Hamas official

No progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks, says Hamas official
No progress made at Cairo ceasefire talks, says Hamas official
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar's popular destinations spruced up for Eid al-Fitr

Qatar's popular destinations spruced up for Eid al-Fitr
Qatar's popular destinations spruced up for Eid al-Fitr
FINTECH

QIIB receives highest internationally-recognised certification in payment security in Qatar

QIIB receives highest internationally-recognised certification in payment security in Qatar
QIIB receives highest internationally-recognised certification in payment security in Qatar
EQUITIES

Across the board buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 94 points

Across the board buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 94 points
Across the board buying lifts Qatar Stock Exchange 94 points
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Saudi revises mid-term objectives of The Line in NEOM: Bloomberg

2.

GCC banks with Turkey exposure may face more losses in 2024: Fitch

3.

Two NYSE-listed drilling firms get temporary suspension notice from Aramco

4.

Travel and tourism sector’s economic contribution to reach an all-time high of $11.1trln in 2024

5.

Beauty retailer Purplle in early talks for $100mln funding from UAE wealth fund

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Inflation rate expected to decrease in Qatar: Finance minister

2

Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA

3

Qatar’s non-energy sector witnesses a rosy start in second half: QFC PMI

4

Qatar inflation to average 3% this year, lower than 9.9% in Arab world: Kamco Invest

5

Qatar's CPI inflation falls 0.03% month-on-month in April: PSA

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EARNINGS

Q1 2024: MENA banks set to deliver stable earnings

Q1 2024: MENA banks set to deliver stable earnings
Q1 2024: MENA banks set to deliver stable earnings
INVESTMENT

UAE wealth fund participates in $600mln fundraising by Indian energy firm

OIL

Two NYSE-listed drilling firms get temporary suspension notice from Aramco

FINANCIAL SERVICES

GCC banks with Turkey exposure may face more losses in 2024: Fitch

LATEST NEWS
1

Greek economy to grow 2.3% this year, central banker says

2

Reform or barriers: What next after Yellen's China visit?

3

Nigeria's central bank sells FX at 1,101 naira per dollar, firmer than spot

4

German spot drops on near tripling of wind power supply

5

Germany's Scholz joins TikTok in bid to reach young voters

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds