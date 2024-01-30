.jpg)

His Majesty King Hamad, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has expressed pride in Bahrain’s historical relationship and close partnership with the US. He said the relationship is underscored by trust, respect and co-ordination as he received US Naval Forces Central Command, US Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Commander Vice Admiral Charles B Cooper II, yesterday at Sakhir Palace, to mark the end of his tenure.He commended the continuous progress of bilateral co-operation, particularly in the military field, to achieve shared goals, highlighting the efforts of the commander in this regard.

They reviewed the latest regional and international developments.His Majesty emphasised the kingdom’s appreciation for the crucial role the US and other allies play in ensuring the safety and freedom of navigation and trade in the region and international corridors, and addressing potential threats.The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces bestowed the Order of Bahrain – First Class on Vice Admiral Cooper, in recognition of his role in further developing Bahraini-American relations. Vice Admiral Cooper expressed his gratitude to His Majesty for the honour, and commended his efforts in enhancing the strategic partnership between Bahrain and the US. He also highlighted Bahrain’s vital role in promoting efforts to maintain stability and regional peace.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).