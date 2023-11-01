Muscat – North Batinah governorate has announced winners of the Majis Waterfront Project design competition, aimed at transforming the scenic locale of Majis village in the wilayat of Sohar.

The collaborative endeavour between North Batinah governorate and OQ company saw Ghassan Bani Oraba, Mohammed al Mafraji and Al Ghalia al Zaidi, students of College of Engineering of Sultan Qaboos University, claiming the coveted prize.

Speaking with Muscat Daily, Oraba informed that their winning design drew inspiration from the rhythmic cadence of sea waves. The design incorporates curved lines to mirror wave movement. “It includes an array of recreational and public amenities – a floating theatre, dedicated exercise zones equipped with sports apparatus, a volleyball court, a children’s play area, an open-air exhibition space, a bicycle track, parking facilities, a prayer area and restrooms.”

The design envisages construction of a pedestrian bridge, gracefully arching towards the sea, making it an iconic feature of the waterfront, he elaborated.

According to Oraba, the competition was stiff with a total of 180 participants competing with 20 projects.

The initial phase of the competition posed a challenge to the team as its three members were based in three different countries and saw them grappling with different time zones. Balancing course commitments and project deadlines with the design competition was a tightrope walk. “But we were committed. And thanks to the backing of family and friends, we met the challenge.”

Following the win, the design awaits some refinements by the competition organisers.

