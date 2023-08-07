The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has started contacting citizens with housing requests dating to 2004 and before, to present them with alternative solutions and options, according to a set timeline.This comes as part of the implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to allocate additional budget for financing solutions and alternative options for such housing applicants.

The ministry has prepared a plan to receive citizens according to a schedule that accommodates all citizens, the minister, Amna Al Romaihi, said yesterday.She said the ministry will communicate directly with the applicants to set up dates for the ministry’s review to provide them with alternative solutions.The minister affirmed this plan comes in line with other social housing programmes, ‘Tasheel’ and ‘Mazaya’, for the immediate fulfillment of housing requests by citizens. She noted the huge demand from citizens to transfer their requests to new financing options.The housing plan will provide three alternative solutions for old housing requests for the year 2004 and before.

The first option includes the allocation of a housing unit, subsidised by a financing of BD40,000 through ‘Tasheel’ programme, while continuing the housing allowance for two years from the due date.

The second option is to provide a residential apartment for the beneficiaries with a financial grant of BD3,000 and a two-year exemption from maintenance fees for shared areas.

The third option is to grant beneficiaries the maximum financing provided through Tasheel, which is BD70,000, in addition to a BD10,000 grant.The first and second options will be available to citizens with monthly income not exceeding BD900, while the third is for those whose monthly income ranges from BD900-BD1,500, the minister said.

