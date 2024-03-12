The members of the Shura Council discussed the proposal and decided to submit it to the government.

Meanwhile, the Shura Council was briefed on the opinion of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee regarding the response of the Cabinet’s General Secretariat to the proposal submitted by the Council related to inflation, high costs of living and increasing financial burdens on citizens, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

The Shura Council also reviewed the report on its delegation’s participation in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Association (APA), which was held in Baghdad in November 2023; and another report on its participation in the 45th conference of the International Women’s Empowerment and Capacity Building (Tamkeen), which was held in Kuwait in December 2023 under the title “New Reading of the Challenges Facing Women’s Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

