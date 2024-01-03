The Sharjah Municipality (SM) announced the launch of the Municipal Excellence Award in its new form, as one of the initiatives that enhances the culture of excellence and makes it a prevailing concept, established behaviour, and an essential characteristic that distinguishes the municipality and its employees.

In this context, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality (SM), confirmed that the Municipal Excellence Award is one of the motivational initiatives organised by the municipality on a permanent basis, to motivate employees and urge them to exert more efforts in order to achieve the visions and goals of the municipality in providing the best services to the customer public. In addition to creating, a work environment characterised by happiness and positive competition, enhancing the system of development and improvement in institutional performance, and meets all aspirations.

He added that the award includes categories for administrative units and employees, and the application and evaluation process is based on a set of requirements and standards that must be followed when participating.

He indicated that reliance has been placed on the best practices applied in the United Arab Emirates and at the international level in determining the evaluation criteria and elements, conditions for participation, and stages of the evaluation process.

Al Tunaiji stated that the award achieves a set of goals, including spreading the culture of excellence in the municipality to organisational units and employees, ensuring the application of best practices in the field of work, and honouring the distinguished. In addition to highlighting the most important projects, enhancing readiness to participate in local and international awards, supporting the innovation system, and creating a work environment in which all efforts are combined for continuous improvement and development.

He noted that the municipality, before launching the award, prepared a comprehensive guide that contains the conditions for participation, the purpose of the award, the registration and evaluation mechanism, and the criteria that are relied upon. It also separated all categories in comprehensive detail, which contributes to knowing which category can be participated in, whether for organisational units or employees, to ensure sufficient knowledge of the categories, conditions and criteria of the award.