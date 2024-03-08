Private sector companies across the UAE have been urged to allow employees to 'allow remote work' due to unstable weather conditions.

In a circular on Friday, March 8, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation told companies to apply flexible working patterns due to exceptional weather conditions.

It urged private companies to "take caution and all necessary occupational safety measures to maintain the safety of its workers during periods of weather fluctuations.”

On Friday, Government schools in Ras Al Khaimah implemented remote learning due to inclement weather.

Weekend forecast

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas, according to the UAE's Met Department.

Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier said that rains, thunderstorms and hail would lash the Emirates on Friday and Saturday. There are chances of rains on Sunday, especially over the country’s east and north. The clouds and rains will gradually decrease by Sunday evening. No rains are expected Monday, with only a fog forecast in the morning.

The country’s police, rescue officials, paramedics and civil defence are fully prepared to deal with any emergencies, the Ministry of Interior said.

