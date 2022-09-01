The government’s fuel pricing committee on Wednesday decided to lower the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for September.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will decrease by JD0.05 in September, making the price JD0.985, compared with JD0.990 in August.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will go down by JD0.07 to reach JD1.230 in September, versus JD1.300 in August, according to an Energy Ministry statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of one litre of diesel and kerosene will see a price increase of JD0.035 each in September to be priced at JD0.790, instead of August’s JD0.755, despite their JD0.160 price increase in international markets.

The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for August.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Wednesday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for September at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, according to a commission statement cited by Petra.

