The Qatar Stock Exchange Tuesday declined 12 points on the back of selling pressure, particularly in the transport and banking sectors.

The Gulf institutions were increasingly net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shrank 0.12% to 1,033.94 points Tuesday.

The domestic institutions were seen increasingly bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 6.06%.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1.23bn or 0.21% to QR590.4bn with microcap segments losing the most.

However, more than 51% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main market, whose index however touched an intraday high of 10,076 points.

"The index remains within the negative territory as it closes below all moving averages on the weekly chart. The first improvement sign would happen once the bulls manage to overcome 10,430 points; also found here the upper end level of the one-year descending trend line, which will then increase the chances of targeting 11,215 point," a Kamco Invest technical analysis note said.

On the negative side, only below the strong support line at 9,585 points could shift the tone to a deeper bearish move and lead to 9,000 points, it said, adding medium-term and long-term investors can re-enter the market at levels higher than 11,150 points and 11,270 points, respectively.

The Islamic index reported gains vis-à-vis declines in the other indices in the main bourse, which had no trading of exchange traded funds.

The foreign individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The local retail investors turned bullish in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.12% and All Share Index by 0.23%, while the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) rose 0.25% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The transport sector index lost 1.04% and banks and financial services 0.69%; while real estate gained 1.06%, insurance (0.65%), telecom (0.65%) and industrials (0.47%). The consumer goods and services index was rather unchanged.

Major losers in the main bourse included Dlala, Beema, QNB, Milaha, Nakilat, Widam Food and Gulf International Services.

In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Meeza, Barwa, Zad Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Ooredoo, Industries Qatar, Qamco, QLM and Qatar Insurance were among the gainers in the main market.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking increased noticeably to QR37.07mn compared to QR28.74mn on October 16.

The domestic institutions’ net selling strengthened significantly to QR11.97mn against QR2.76mn on Monday.

The foreign institutions’ net buying weakened markedly to QR34.87mn compared to QR44.61mn the previous day.

However, the foreign individuals’ net buying expanded considerably to QR9.02mn against QR0.34mn on October 16.

The local retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR5.64mn compared with net sellers of QR4.87mn on Monday.

The Arab institutions’ net buying grew marginally to QR0.03mn against QR0.02mn the previous day.

The Arab individuals’ net selling decreased substantially to QR0.17mn compared to QR7.14mn on October 16.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR0.32mn against QR1.45mn on Monday.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 26% to 114.26mn shares, value by 19% to QR379.08mn and deals by 5% to 16,325.

The venture market saw 78% contraction in trade volumes to 1.06mn equities, 79% in value to QR1.54mn and 79% in transactions to 101.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).