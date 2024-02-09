Doha, Qatar: The second session of the Joint Economic and Financial Committee between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar and the Swiss Federal Finance Department was held today in Doha.

Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari chaired the Qatari side while the Swiss side was chaired by the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) of Switzerland HE Guy Parmelin.

A lineup of senior officials from government and private agencies in both countries attended the meeting.

The committee discussed a set of proposals and visions to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, where digital financing, sustainable financing, and ways of cooperation in the infrastructure sector were discussed, in addition to cooperation in the field of strategic projects related to food security and bilateral cooperation in development projects.

In the closing speech of the session, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari stressed the importance of the partnership between the two countries, stressing that the meeting is part of the State of Qatar's commitment to constantly improve the business environment, and to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in the financial and economic fields of mutual benefit.

For his part, HE Guy Parmelin underscored the goals of promoting common interests, adding that the committee contributes to formulating proposals regarding strengthening and promoting financial and economic relations between the two countries.

The convening of the Qatari-Swiss committee comes after the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, and the Swiss Federal Council, represented by the Federal Finance Department, signed in March 2022 a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation to establish the joint committee concerned with the financial and economic fields with the aim of developing and enhancing relations between the two countries. Joint meetings are held alternately in the two countries.

