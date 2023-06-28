The season for escaping the extreme heat in the country, and searching for cooler weather in the east and west of the world has begun. Kuwait International Airport is witnessing a huge travel movement with thousands of passengers departing daily, coinciding with the Eid Al-Adha holidays and the start of the summer vacation, reports Al- Rai daily.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with the cooperation of the authorities operating at the airport, has mobilized to work to its fullest capacity to accommodate hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers, and to facilitate departure movement and travel procedures in order to prevent congestion of passengers in the airport halls.

The daily monitored the huge travel movement on Saturday, and the efforts of DGCA to facilitate the movement and procedures of departures, which increased during the last three days in anticipation of the Eid Al-Adha holidays. In this regard, the Deputy Director for Planning and Projects Affairs in DGCA and the official spokesman for the administration Saad Al-Otaibi said, “DGCA, in coordination with the concerned authorities operating at the airport, has prepared for the Eid Al-Adha holidays to overcome all obstacles and provide services to passengers.

Airlines and ground service providers have been alerted to the need to raise the levels of their preparations and increase the number of workers during the Eid holidays. As part of the measures that have been put in place to reduce congestion, more of the baggage weighing counters have been opened, and the number of workers at passport counters have been increased.

Also, barriers have been set up to regulate the entry and exit of travelers, sufficient labor has been provided to transport baggage through the ground service companies, and sufficient human elements have been allocated for managing operations to provide logistical support and other requirements to passengers.” Regarding the travel destinations most requested by travelers, Al-Otaibi said most of the flights are to Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Riyadh, Turkey and Europe.

