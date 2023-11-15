RIYADH — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has pledged a generous sum of $15 million to bolster the initial phase of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Emergency Appeal for Gaza.



This substantial contribution is earmarked to address a spectrum of needs in the realms of food security, shelter, non-food items, emergency response, health, and WASH sectors.



Efforts will be swiftly set into motion through the established collaboration between KSrelief and UNRWA.



The focus is squarely on alleviating the pressing humanitarian conditions within Gaza, navigating the intricate challenges posed by limited humanitarian access to the region.



The initiative aims to expedite targeted programs, ensuring that emergency aid and services reach affected groups promptly.



It is noteworthy that UNRWA stands out as the sole international humanitarian organization currently equipped to deliver crucial support on the ground within the Gaza Strip.



This strategic alliance underscores the commitment of Saudi Arabia to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.



The pledge reflects the Kingdom's dedication to providing comprehensive humanitarian relief and support to Gaza through the dedicated efforts of KSrelief, serving as the global humanitarian aid representative for the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).