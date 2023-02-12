King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued providing relief and humanitarian assistance in areas affected by the earthquake in Turkiye alongside Saudi teams including the Saudi Search and Rescue Team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, a medical team from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, and voluntary field teams from all disciplines.

The Saudi search and rescue team is carrying out field operations in the earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye, as per the highest standards of security and safety while carrying out the recovery operations of survivors. The team works professionally and regularly to cover the largest number of damaged homes, hoping to find survivors under the rubble and provide them with the necessary first aid services.

Saudi Arabid has dispatched six relief planes to the affected areas in Turkiye carrying foodstuffs, tents, blankets, rugs, shelter bags, and medical supplies, as part of the Saudi relief airlift being operated by KSrelief to assist the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye, in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, as an embodiment of the usual humanitarian roles being played by the Kingdom.