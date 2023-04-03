MADINAH: The Agency of the Affairs for the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah announced the date of registering for Itikaf in the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The agency said that registration for Itikaf will start Tuesday, April 4, through the "Zaeron - Visitors" app.

It also noted that issuing the Itikaf permits will be according to the absorptive capacity.

The Itikaf is a ritual of staying in a mosque solely for the purpose of worship and meditation.

The Prophet's Mosque has received during Ramadan days a huge number of fasting worshippers and visitors, and the agency provides them with all kinds of care, supervision and guidance services to ensure their safety, comfort and security.