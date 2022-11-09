RIYADH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) expects that most regions of Saudi Arabia will witness thunderstorms starting from Thursday until Monday



NCM clarified that there are chances for the rain to fall in the Saudi cities, and it might also be accompanied with hail, fast active downward currents, elevated dust, in addition to low horizontal visibility.



It also expects an increase in the rains starting from Thursday to Monday, noting that this could reach to heavy rains leading to the flow of torrents on the most of cities in the Hail region, including Hail, Baqaa, Al-Ghazalah and Ash Shinan.



The other Saudi regions that would likely witness rains are Makkah, Madinah, the eastern region (Al-Sharqiya), the Northern Region.



Specifically AlUla, Yanbu, Mahd, Nairyah, Qaryat Al Ulya, Wadi Al Fora'a, Al Henakiyah, Khaybar, Al Ais, Badr, Hafar Al Batin, Khafji, Northern Borders Province, Arar, Rafha, Taif, Al-Jumum, Al Kamil, Khulais, Maysaan could be affected.



NCM stated that the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Makkah and the Northern Border would expect moderate rains, with cities Jeddah, Umluj, Sakaka, Tayma, Al-Wajh, Dumah Al Jandal, Al-Qurayyat, Turaif, Tubarjal, Rabigh, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Lith, Al-Ardiyat and Adham likely facing wet weather.



The thunderclouds are expected to be accompanied with active winds during the same period in the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, Tabuk, Asir, Jazan and Al-Baha, NCM clarified.

