Riyadh: A Saudi-Philippine meeting was held Thursday in Riyadh in the presence of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, along with distinguished officials from both countries, major companies, and representatives from both the public and private sectors.



Meeting participants discussed aspects of investment partnerships in areas such as energy, industry, Islamic financial services, and food security. The meeting also explored ways to enhance relations between the two countries. It aimed to strengthen cooperation in the labor sector and utilize skilled Filipino workers in various sectors.



The meeting addressed investment opportunities and enhancing investment relations between the two countries, promoting efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, fostering quality investments, and enabling the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both nations.



The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the private sector for human resources, aiming to provide skilled labor to meet the Saudi market's needs through global partnerships with leading companies in this sector.