JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) predicted a decrease in the minimum temperatures in the northern regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, and Hail from Saturday to Monday. The temperatures in these regions will range between 6-10 degrees Celsius.



The NCM said in a statement that the spring season of this year was featured by steady rainfall in addition to a receding in dust storms that are usually active in spring.



The NCM forecast also indicated that the summer season will come after one month from now, with a gradual increase in temperatures, especially in the Eastern Province and the coastal areas of the Red Sea.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).