RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) officials have arrested 158 employees of various ministries over corruption charges during the last month of January. Some of the arrested employees were released on bail.



Those who were arrested included employees of the Ministries of Interior, Defense, National Guard, Justice, Health, Education, Commerce, and Municipalities and Housing. They were accused of charges including bribery and abuse of office.



The Nazaha said that it has carried out 1076 inspection tours during the last month and that resulted in carrying out investigations against 396 suspects. The authority initiated a number of administrative and criminal cases following the inspection raids.

