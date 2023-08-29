ANKARA — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef started on Monday an official visit to Türkiye to meet with a number of ministers and officials of the Turkish government.



Al-Khorayef has held two meetings with investors in the Turkish capital Ankara and Istanbul.



The Saudi minister has also met in Ankara with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.



During the meeting they discussed a number of topics of common interest to the two countries, especially in the industrial and mining sectors, and expanding horizons of joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.



Moreover, Al-Khorayef met with Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Omer Polat. The two sides discussed enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries in a way that achieves the joint aspirations of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

