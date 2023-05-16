JEDDAH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held official talks in Jeddah on Monday.



They emphasized the importance of concerted efforts at all levels to achieve common goals.



They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral efforts in establishing the foundations for regional and global peace.



The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance and develop them for the benefit of both countries.



They also focused on strengthening bilateral coordination on various regional and international issues, particularly in the political, security, and economic domains.



The German foreign minister expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Kingdom's successful evacuation of German nationals from Sudan.



She acknowledged the high efficiency of the Saudi authorities in carrying out these operations.



Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to Germany, and Ambassador Dr. Saud Bin Mohammed Al Sati, undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, were present during the session.

