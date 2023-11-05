RIYADH — The donations of Saudi Arabia's fundraising campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza Strip exceeded SR294 million within 2 days from its launch. The number of donors so far has reached 499,313.

The fundraising campaign to aid Palestinians in Gaza Strip, which is being carried out through the Sahem platform affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), was launched on Thursday.

The fundraising campaign is in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

KSrelief has announced that the Sahem platform is the only platform that collects donations from abroad in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that the platform does not charge any fees for the donation process, while it goes through governance stages befitting the name of the Kingdom.

The Center noted that Gaza is in need of relief, and the aid that has reached there is not enough.

It is noteworthy that donations to the fundraising campaign were opened with a donation from King Salman, who donated SR30 million, and the Crown Prince, who donated SR20 million.

Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform through the following link https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza, or through the Sahem mobile app via Apple Store and Google Play.

Donors can also send their contributions directly to the campaign bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) at Al Rajhi Bank.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).