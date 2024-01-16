Riyadh: During a meeting with the heads of Saudi Foreign Business councils, the President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan bin Mujab Al-Huwaizi, revealed a comprehensive development project.

The project aims to activate the role and contribution of business councils to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It also seeks to establish effective trade and investment partnerships that increase the private sector’s contribution to foreign trade.



The development project includes several axes, the most important of which is to increase the number of business councils to 70.

This means 30 new councils will be created, thereby working to strengthen the Kingdom’s trade and investment relations with more than 124 countries around the world.