RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan discussed the current situation in Sudan with US and Indian counterparts during phone calls on Tuesday.



Prince Faisal and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the importance of stopping military escalation, ending violence, and calming tensions to protect Sudanese civilians and citizens of other countries to ensure the security and stability of Sudan and its people.



They also talked about bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in various fields, and issues of mutual concern.



Prince Faisal and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar affirmed the importance of stopping military escalation and returning to the framework agreement to ensure the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

