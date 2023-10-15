Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh today.

During the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly rejects any calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza and condemns targeting civilians in any form. The minister stressed that the Kingdom calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and its surrounding areas, lifting the siege on Gaza as per the international law, and ensuring the entry of urgent humanitarian aid, such as food and medicine.

He emphasized the importance of taking swift collective action to end the ongoing cycle of violence and all forms of military escalation against civilians to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Prince Faisal emphasized the urgent need to prevent more innocent civilians from falling victim to the ongoing cycle of violence. He stressed that Israel must abide by international humanitarian law and avoid any actions that contradict it, as such actions will only worsen the current crisis and increase the suffering in the region.

He also underlined that dialogue is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive political solution to the conflict. He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in stopping the violence and promoting the peace process as per the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan and ministry's Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati.