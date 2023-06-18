Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, underlined that a normal Saudi-Iranian relationship is the origin and the basic rule, given the two countries’ regional significance and the Islamic and neighboring bonds that combine them together.

Prince Faisal also noted that the Riyadh-Tehran relations should be based on complete mutual respect, independence and sovereignty and non-interference according to the international law, the charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Prince’s remarks came during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during his official visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

He also noted that the talks between the two sides were “positive and clear” and came within the implementation of the agreement the two countries signed in Beijing on March 10, 2023.

The Prince also said that work is underway to resume operation of the diplomatic and consular missions between the two countries, citing in this regard the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Riyadh and its consulate in Jeddah as well as the Iranian mission to the OIC.

“This will be followed by the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran soon,” the Prince added.

During his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Prince Faisal also said that he conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and their wish from the president to accept the invitation sent to him to visit Saudi Arabia.

The Prince also expressed hopes that the Saudi-Iranian relations would reflect positively on the two countries and would open horizons of joint cooperation in all fields to serve mutual interests.

He also hoped that the resumption of the Riyadh-Tehran normal relations would also have its positive reflections on the region and the entire world through the mutual commitment to the regional security and stability and joint cooperation in economic development, cultural relations, among others.

The Prince underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries in enhancing regional security, especially the security of navigation and maritime routes. He also stressed the importance of cooperation among all countries of the region to ensure that it is free Middle free of weapons of mass destruction.