RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah on Tuesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



During the meeting, they discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts to address them were also figured in their talks.



The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid Al-Kheraiji, Assistant Director General of the Office of the Minister Walid Al-Samaeel, and Muhammad Al-Yahya, advisor to the minister of foreign affairs.

