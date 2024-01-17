DAVOS — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the war in Gaza is dragging the entire region into great dangers and the attacks in the Red Sea are related to the Gaza war. He reiterated that there must be an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.



Prince Faisal made the remarks while addressing a dialogue session at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. He is leading the Saudi delegation attending the global event. The foreign minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s concern over the tensions in the Red Sea and security of the region in general, noting that reducing the escalation in the Red Sea is a priority.



Prince Faisal said that there must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. “The attacks in the Red Sea are related to the war in Gaza. We do not see any sign to stop the war and escalation from the part of Israel. Our priority is to find a path to reduce the escalation, and this depends on stopping the war in Gaza,” he said.



The minister said that the international community must do more to stop the war in Gaza. “The continuing suffering of the people in Gaza will lead to episodes of escalation. Israel’s security is linked to achieving the security of the Palestinians through establishing their own state,” he pointed out.



Prince Faisal said that the first step to peace is a ceasefire in Gaza by all parties. What Israel is doing in Gaza endangers the security of the region and threatens peace,” he added.



For her part, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the dialogue session that civilians in Israel and Gaza are going through a tragedy. “We are working to prevent the expansion of the conflict. “We support the two-state solution, but first the prisoners must be liberated and the tragedy in Gaza must be reduced. The two-state solution is the best path, but security must be guaranteed for Israel and the Palestinians,” she said while that humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip must be increased and its entry must be facilitated.

