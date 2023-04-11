Jeddah: Saudi Export Development Authority is organizing today the works of the Saudi-Iraqi trade mission in Jeddah, under the theme “Made in Saudi Arabia", within the frame work of Saudi Arabia strategy to develop Saudi non-oil exports and provide export opportunities.



This aims also to increase chances for availability of local products in the regional and international market, and consequently strengthen the status of the national products as one of the most important streams of the national economy and versifying its income.



The "Saudi Exports" will target, in the trade mission, many sectors most notably; "Construction Sector", "Food Sector", and "Medical Sector", and will witness the participation of 40 Saudi companies and over 40 Iraqi importing companies. This participation will help in spreading Saudi products and strengthen their regional presence; under the positive indicators of increased business activity between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.



This comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to support and develop relations between the two countries and to strengthen their brotherly and historic relationship to help increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.