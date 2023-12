RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman made a phone call with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO.

During the phone call, they reviewed cooperation and joint efforts that would contribute to enhancing regional and international security and stability.

Several topics of common interest were also discussed.

