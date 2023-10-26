RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman received Grant Shapps, secretary of state for defense of the United Kingdom, at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two defense ministers discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts exerted towards resolving the crisis. On his part, Prince Khalid stressed the need to calm the situation in Gaza.



They discussed aspects of cooperation in the military and defense fields, and ways to further enhance and develop them. They also reviewed the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Assistant Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, and several other senior Saudi and UK officials, including the accompanying delegation of Grant Shapps.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).