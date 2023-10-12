RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the urgent need for lifting the blockade on Gaza during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.



The call centered on the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings. In their conversation, the Crown Prince highlighted the imperative to work swiftly to halt military operations causing innocent casualties.



He reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to escalating communication efforts and fostering de-escalation, emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law, including the crucial aspect of lifting the blockade on Gaza.



The Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia's dedication to creating conditions for stability, the restoration of peace, and the realization of legitimate rights for the Palestinian people. He underscored the Kingdom's rejection of any targeting of civilians and actions that impede their daily lives, including attacks on infrastructure and vital interests.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).