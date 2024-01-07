ALULA — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman received several members of the United States Senate Intelligence Committee at his winter camp in AlUla on Saturday.

The meeting included Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Angus King of Maine, Senator John Cornyn of Texas, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Senator Jon Ossoff of Delaware, and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.

The meeting focused on discussing bilateral friendship and cooperative aspects between the two countries. Various issues of mutual interest were also addressed.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Saudi ambassador to the United States, Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, deputy emir of Riyadh Region, and Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, minister of the National Guard.

As attending were Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, minister of culture, and Dr. Musaed Al Aiban, minister of state, member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor. Also present was Khalid Al Humaidan, chief of General Intelligence.

From the American side, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney was in attendance.

