JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the Arabs’ resolve not to allow the Arab region turn into a zone of conflict. “We assure friendly countries in the East and the West that we are moving forward in peace. We will not allow our region to turn into a zone of conflict.”

The Crown Prince made the remarks while opening the 32nd Arab League summit after Saudi Arabia assuming the presidency of the 22-member bloc in Jeddah on Friday afternoon.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is attending the summit for the first time in 12 years since the civil war broke out in the country while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the guest of honor at the summit.

The one-day summit agenda focuses mainly on Syria’s return to the Arab League and the volatile situation in Sudan and the Palestinian cause. The pan-Arab summit brings together 22 member countries represented by the respective heads of state and government along with five observer nations.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the summit after taking over the rotating presidency from Algeria.

