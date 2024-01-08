ALULA — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman met with US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday at AlUla's Winter Camp.



The meeting focused on various topics, including bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and other mutually important issues.



The gathering was attended by notable figures such as Princess Reema Bint Bandar Bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to the US; Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, deputy emir of Riyadh Region; and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, minister of the National Guard.



Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, minister of culture; Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state and National Security Advisor; and Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, minister of state also attended.



Representing the US, Ambassador Michael Ratney and his delegation were also present at this notable meeting.

