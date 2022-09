Jeddah - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today received a phone call from Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.

During the conversation, the top diplomats reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries to strengthen relations across all fields within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

They also discussed several issues of common interest.