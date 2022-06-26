JEDDAH - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, received at the Royal Court in Al Salam palace Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the two sides held a session of official talks, during which they reviewed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues which contribute to supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region.