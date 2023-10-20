RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a crucial phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasizing the UN's vital role in establishing humanitarian corridors for Gaza's civilians.



The discussion centered on the ongoing military escalation in Gaza. The Crown Prince highlighted the need for intensified international and regional efforts to halt military operations and reduce escalation.



The Crown Prince expressed concerns about the potential dangerous repercussions on regional and global security and underscored the importance of preventing the spread of violence for the stability of the region.



Emphasizing the necessity to create conditions for stability and revive the peace process, he urged actions that secure legitimate rights for the Palestinian people.



Additionally, the Crown Prince stressed the crucial role of the UN and its institutions in providing safe humanitarian corridors to deliver essential medical care and food to civilians facing siege in Gaza.

