His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, has discussed with the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), H.E. Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

The Crown Prince met with Kerkentzes in Paris, France, during the Kingdom’s official reception for Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud; the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, H.E. Ibrahim Al-Sultan; and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France, H.E. Fahd Al-Ruwaili.