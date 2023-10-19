RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman has affirmed that the Kingdom considers targeting civilians in Gaza a heinous crime and a brutal assault, emphasizing the necessity to work towards providing protection for them.



Crown Prince received a phone call on Wednesday from the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. The call discussed the current military escalation in Gaza.



The Crown Prince emphasized the importance of enhancing efforts to halt military operations and reduce escalation to avoid its serious repercussions on security, peace, and stability in the region and the world.



Furthermore, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The call also focused on the military escalation in Gaza.



The Crown Prince stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to reduce escalation and ensure that the scope of violence does not widen, to prevent its serious consequences on security and peace in the region and the world.



Crown Prince also highlighted the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and restoring the path to peace, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).