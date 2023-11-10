RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's crown prince called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza.

"We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh

"We stress on the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians."

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Nayera Abdallahl; Editing by Alison Williams)