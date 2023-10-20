RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Thursday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Riyadh. The discussions centered around the current military escalation in Gaza and the international efforts being made to address the situation.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince emphasized the need to exert all possible efforts to de-escalate the situation and ensure that the violence does not spread, avoiding its serious repercussions on the security and peace in the region and the world. He underscored the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and the resumption of the peace process, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that targeting civilians in Gaza is a heinous crime and a brutal attack, emphasizing the necessity of working to provide protection for them.

