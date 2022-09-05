CAIRO — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, affirmed the Kingdom's interest and keenness in strengthening the joint Arab work and strengthening Arab solidarity in a comprehensive manner to achieve the aspirations and hopes of the Arab States and peoples, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The Crown Prince has sent a message to the The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, concerning the bilateral relations that connect the two friendly countries and peoples and means to develop them at all fields.



The message was delivered by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan on Sunday in Cairo.



The Egyptian President has affirmed the strategic peculiarity of the Saudi-Egyptian relations, which represent a great pillar for enhancing the stability of the whole Arab region.



The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady stated that the Egyptian president said Saudi Arabia and Egypt enjoy a strategic peculiarity especially due to the delicate conditions and the different challenges that the Arab countries are facing.



Meanwhile, Prince Faisal confirmed the deep historical relations between the two countries, as he affirmed Saudi Arabia's keenness in enhancing the strategic cooperation with Egypt on several fields.



He noted that the Kingdom is also interested in continuing the process of joint work with Egypt on various regional and international crises.



The two sides have also discussed the Saudi-Egyptian bilateral relations, in addition to reviewing several regional and international crises of common interest, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).