The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has invested $4.3 billion in member countries and Islamic communities across the world to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vice President of IsDB Amer Bukvic said in a session held in Sharm El-Sheikh on June 1st to promote inclusive economic growth in the post-Covid-19 world.

For her part, the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said that the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has pumped around EGP 1.4 billion into 500,000 projects under the first phase of the national project of Decent Life.

Gamea also noted that the MSMEDA would finance the second and third phases of Decent Life with similar amounts to provide key solutions for projects development.

During the session, Nada Massoud, Economic Advisor to the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, said that the economic reform program being implemented by the Egyptian government before the emergence of Covid-19 has helped it to overcome the impacts of the pandemic.

Along with the pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war has also impacted the economic situation, Massoud pointed out, adding that there is a hop in the promising opportunities offered by the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).