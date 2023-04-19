RIYADH — The weather in Saudi Arabia will remain cloudy until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Hussain Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.



There are expectations that the Kingdom's regions will witness rain and active surface winds that stir dust, he said. NCM reported that parts of Saudi Arabia's regions will expect rain from Tuesday, until Wednesday's afternoon.



While earlier, NCM had said that parts of Riyadh, Hail, Madinah, Makkah and Al-Qassim regions would be witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied with hail and active winds that may lead to torrential rains.



There are also chances of thunderstorms accompanied by active winds in the regions of Al-Jouf, Tabok, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran, extending to the southern parts of Al-Sharqiya region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).