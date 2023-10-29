RIYADH/GAZA — Saudi Arabia issued a stark warning against the dangers of Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

A Saudi official emphasized that such a ground invasion could plunge the region into a prolonged and endless cycle of violence.

The Kingdom expressed concern that the operation would have serious and grave repercussions for international peace and security.

He highlighted the real challenge and ethical responsibility facing the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, urging swift and binding action to halt the violence, protect civilians, and address the ongoing conflicts.

Saudi Arabia called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and underscored the need for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan conducted multiple calls with Arab counterparts, including those from Jordan, Morocco, and Egypt.

The discussions focused on intensifying collective efforts to halt military escalation, prevent forced displacement of Gaza citizens, and engage the international community in providing consistent relief aid and medical assistance.

Furthermore, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General, Jassem Al Budaiwi, stressed the absence of a political solution contributing to worsening conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the Security Council's responsibility for achieving peace and security in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its military actions, urging Palestinians in Gaza to move south temporarily for their safety. The Israeli army accused Hamas of using civilian areas for military purposes, widening its air and ground attacks.

The death toll in Gaza has risen significantly, with a disproportionate impact on women and children. The UN General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce, a resolution supported by 120 states but rejected by Israel.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents face severe shortages of essentials due to the ongoing conflict and blockade.

