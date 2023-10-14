RIYADH — Saudi Arabia unequivocally rejected calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza and condemned the ongoing targeting of civilians in the region.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the Kingdom's renewed appeal to the international community to swiftly intervene in halting all forms of military escalation against civilians, preventing a humanitarian catastrophe, and ensuring the provision of necessary relief and medical supplies to the residents of Gaza.



The Kingdom reiterated its call for the international community to lift the blockade on Gaza, evacuate civilian casualties, and adhere to international laws, norms, and humanitarian principles. "Depriving the people of Gaza of these essential requirements for decent living is considered a violation of international humanitarian law, exacerbating the crisis and suffering in the region."



The Ministry stressed the importance of abiding by the decisions of the United Nations Security Council and the Arab Peace Initiative, aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive solution. This includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Kingdom urged commitment to the peace process, in accordance with international resolutions and initiatives, to bring about a fair and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.

