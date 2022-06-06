Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has received 955 pilgrims from Indonesia and Bangladesh, representing the first batch of pilgrims arriving in Jeddah and Madinah from outside the Kingdom.

The pilgrims arrived through the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, amidst comprehensive preparations from all public and private institutions to serve them, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah bin Suleiman noted that the government has worked for months to mobilize all humanitarian and material efforts and capabilities to provide the best services to pilgrims.

He underlined the preparedness of the ministry to finish all pilgrims' procedures easily, starting from issuing visas, ensuring biological characteristics and health conditions, and arranging transfer and accommodation operations in partnership with all institutions working in Hajj until their departure of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after performing their rituals.

He also welcomed the delegates of 405 pilgrims from Bangladesh after a two-year interruption due to the circumstances imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, reiterating the ministry's keenness to meet pilgrims' demands and aspirations and facilitating procedures for performing their rituals.

The first batch of this year's Hajj season arrived on Saturday through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from Jakarta, comprising 450 pilgrims.

