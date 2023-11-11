PARIS — In a resolute response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading contributor, collecting donations exceeding $115 million to date.



The Kingdom's active involvement was evident at the high-profile Paris International Conference to Assist Civilians in Gaza, convened at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. Heading the Saudi delegation was Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, Assistant General Supervisor for Planning and Development at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



Addressing the conference, Al-Ghamdi expressed gratitude for France's initiative and acknowledged the proposed mechanisms aimed at ensuring the prompt delivery of crucial supplies to Gaza, including food, pharmaceuticals, and the restoration of energy supply.



The commitment of Saudi Arabia to alleviating the unprecedented sufferings of defenseless civilians in Gaza has been guided by a national campaign launched under the direct leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The campaign, dedicated to relieving the plight of the Palestinian people, has successfully garnered donations exceeding $115 million, with the campaign's momentum still strong.



Saudi Arabia's impactful international position has been exemplified by its mobilization of humanitarian and development efforts. The Kingdom has implemented a total of 274 projects valued at more than $5 billion, with KSrelief alone executing 112 projects worth approximately $370 million.



The active participation of Saudi Arabia in the Paris conference underscores its call for sustained efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Key priorities include lifting the siege, opening border crossings, adhering to international humanitarian law, protecting civilians, and ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of aid to those in need.

